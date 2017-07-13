Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder Work Out With Randy Moss

WASHINGTON — Randy Moss is one of the greatest NFL receivers in the last generation, if not all-time. On one of the hottest days of the year, he joined Washington Redskins receivers Terrelle Pryor and Jamison Crowder to put them through an early morning workout.

This photo of the trio was posted in Pryor’s Instagram stories (H/T Stephen Czarda):

From Terrelle Pryor's IG story: Pryor and fellow #Redskins WR Jamison Crowder are working out with Randy Moss. pic.twitter.com/Td5G5Wo18d — Stephen Czarda (@SCzardaRedskins) July 13, 2017

According to other photos and videos posted in the same stories thread, Pryor and Crowder are in Charlotte, N.C. working out with the six-time Pro Bowler.

The workouts included time in the gym and ample time on the field, where Pryor lined up against Moss and received instruction from him on the sidelines. As is customary for Pryor, his Instagram stories were also full of highlight-reel catches and impressive physical displays.

If he plays like he works out, he has a chance to draw comparisons to Moss this season.

Pryor remains a unicorn of sorts, an impressive physical specimen that is still adjusting to the receiver position at the NFL level. Last year, playing for the Cleveland Browns, he had his first 1,000-yard season despite playing with a litany of bad quarterbacks.

Coming to the Redskins offense where he seems destined to remain the top receiving option, playing with a quarterback of Kirk Cousins’ caliber, he is likely to ascend further.

The real test will be in a few weeks when he can line up against the likes of Josh Norman in practice.

There isn’t much documentation of Crowder’s workout, but he remains one of the most exciting weapons in the Redskins’ offense, working out of the slot. He won’t draw comparisons to Moss in body type or skill set, but his playmaking ability should not be overlooked.

Even on a team with two 1,000-yard receivers last year (Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson), Crowder still led the Redskins in receptions for much of the season and led the squad in receiving touchdowns.

Going into his third season, look for Crowder to take a defined role in the Redskins’ offense starting in Week 1.

Bonus take: Moss still looks like he could play at the NFL level. Imagine what he could have done in an NFL that restricts physicality against receivers.

