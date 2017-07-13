Ex-UMD Student Indicted for Murder in Richard Collins III’s Stabbing

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A man arrested in a fatal stabbing at the University of Maryland that has been under investigation as a possible hate crime was indicted Thursday on a murder charge.

A grand jury indicted Sean Urbanski on one count of murder in the death of Richard Collins III, the Prince George’s County Office of the State’s Attorney said in a statement. Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said at a news conference that the motive in the case continues to be investigated. If evidence warrants, the state can seek a superseding indictment from the grand jury, charging Urbanski with a hate crime. Alsobrooks’ office intends to seek a sentence of life without parole in the case.

Collins was fatally stabbed on May 20, just days before he was scheduled to graduate from Bowie State University. Collins was black. Urbanski is white. Authorities said previously that police and the FBI were investigating the killing as a possible hate crime because Urbanski became a member of a racist Facebook group several months before the stabbing.

The FBI is helping with analysis of the digital equipment seized from Urbanski and is expected to conclude its investigation within the coming weeks, the State’s Attorney’s office said.

