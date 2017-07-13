Cubs Acquire Jose Quintana from White Sox in 5-player Blockbuster

The Chicago Cubs, desperately in need of a spark to get back in the playoff picture, acquired left-handed starting pitcher Jose Quintana in a five-player deal with the cross-town rival White Sox on Thursday.

In return, the White Sox receive the Cubs’ top two prospects, outfielder Eloy Jimenez and right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease, as well as minor league infielders Bryant Flete and Matt Rose.

Quintana, 28, is 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA over 18 starts in 2017, with 109 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings, and was an All-Star last season. He is signed through 2018 with club options for 2019 and 2020.

The Cubs (43-45) trail the Brewers by 5.5 games in the NL Central at the All-Star break and are 7.5 games outside the Wild Card picture, while the White Sox (38-49) have the third-worst record in baseball.

Per @BaseballAmerica, White Sox now have Nos. 1, 5, 20, 45, 59, 75 and 83 of the top 100 prospects in baseball. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 13, 2017

