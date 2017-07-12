Montgomery Co. Officer Charged with Sexually Assaulting Inmate

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A county correctional officer has been charged with sexually assaulting an inmate, per Maryland police.

Olukunle A. Oyekanmi has been charged with second degree sexual assault and related charges, police in Montgomery County said in a statement Wednesday.

An investigation revealed that on Tuesday morning, Oyekanmi entered the cell of an inmate at a Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation facility in Clarksburg. Oyekanmi sexually assaulted an inmate who identifies as female and then exited the cell, police say.

Police say surveillance video shows Oyekanmi enter the victim’s cell and the victim stated the assault occurred. Police say that in an interview, Oyekanmi admitted sexually assaulting the victim.

An online court record system did not list an attorney for Oyekanmi.

