Hey Look, It’s a Baby Tiger!

July 12, 2017 8:01 PM
Filed Under: National Zoo

WASHINGTON — OK, sure, a “baby tiger” is actually called a tiger cub. But stick with us, here.

Look how adorable this little creature is!

On Monday afternoon, the National Zoo welcomed a Sumatran tiger cub. The cub, whose sex is still undetermined, is part of a critically endangered species — it is estimated only 300 to 400 exist in the wild today.

Once the sex is determined, a name will have to be chosen. The parents, Damai and Sparky, reside in the D.C. zoo along with Damai’s male offspring, Bandar. While zoo-goers can visit Sparky and Bandar, Damai and the cub will not be available for spectators immediately. The cub is several months away from visitation, as it first needs to pass a swim test and physical examinations before it is cleared for public viewing.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen