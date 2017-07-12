Here’s How Nats Performed in 2017 All-Star Game

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals were well-represented at the 2017 MLB All-Star game, with Max Scherzer, Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy all in the starting lineup, and Stephen Strasburg held in reserve in the bullpen.
Here’s how each of those players performed:
SP Max Scherzer: It was a performance befitting an All-Star starter and the reigning Cy Young.
1 inning pitched, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 0 runs
RF Bryce Harper: A hit and a walk from two of the American League’s best, combined with a stellar dive.
2 plate appearances, 1 hit, 1 walk
2B Daniel Murphy: He got a rare hit for the NL, but also stranded three teammates on base.
2 plate appearances, 1 hit
1B Ryan Zimmerman: He also stranded three teammates on base, but could not find a hit
2 plate appearances, 0 hits
RP Stephen Strasburg: held in reserve in case the game went to extra innings, Strasburg did not appear in this game.
