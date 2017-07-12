Here’s How Nats Performed in 2017 All-Star Game

July 12, 2017 12:10 AM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy, Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals were well-represented at the 2017 MLB All-Star game, with Max Scherzer, Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy all in the starting lineup, and Stephen Strasburg held in reserve in the bullpen.

Here’s how each of those players performed:

SP Max Scherzer: It was a performance befitting an All-Star starter and the reigning Cy Young.

1 inning pitched, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 0 runs

RF Bryce Harper: A hit and a walk from two of the American League’s best, combined with a stellar dive.

2 plate appearances, 1 hit, 1 walk

2B Daniel Murphy: He got a rare hit for the NL, but also stranded three teammates on base.

2 plate appearances, 1 hit

1B Ryan Zimmerman: He also stranded three teammates on base, but could not find a hit

2 plate appearances, 0 hits

RP Stephen Strasburg: held in reserve in case the game went to extra innings, Strasburg did not appear in this game.

 

