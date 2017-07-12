Here’s How Nats Performed in 2017 All-Star Game

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals were well-represented at the 2017 MLB All-Star game, with Max Scherzer, Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy all in the starting lineup, and Stephen Strasburg held in reserve in the bullpen.

Here’s how each of those players performed:

SP Max Scherzer: It was a performance befitting an All-Star starter and the reigning Cy Young.

1 inning pitched, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 0 runs

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Max Scherzer started the @MLB #ASG, did reigning NL Cy Young winner things: 1 IP // 1 H // 0 ER // 0 BB // 2 K pic.twitter.com/RhT11jOdqY — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 12, 2017

We'll spare you the legalese and just leave you the gif… pic.twitter.com/MkwE8ZxZWZ — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 12, 2017

RF Bryce Harper: A hit and a walk from two of the American League’s best, combined with a stellar dive.

2 plate appearances, 1 hit, 1 walk

2B Daniel Murphy: He got a rare hit for the NL, but also stranded three teammates on base.

2 plate appearances, 1 hit

First pitch swinging! Daniel Murphy is on base to lead off the bottom of the 2nd. #ASG pic.twitter.com/4CHOGfI3RM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2017

1B Ryan Zimmerman: He also stranded three teammates on base, but could not find a hit

2 plate appearances, 0 hits

The weather is here, wish you were beautiful. pic.twitter.com/5MOQZ5by4F — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 11, 2017

RP Stephen Strasburg: held in reserve in case the game went to extra innings, Strasburg did not appear in this game.

