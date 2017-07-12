FedEx Field: A True Hub of Innovation

WASHINGTON — FedEx Field doesn’t exactly have the best reputation.

Frequently cited as one of the NFL’s least enjoyable stadiums, both from an aesthetics perspective and a fan experience perspective, the Redskins’ stadium makes headlines every so often — rarely in a positive light.

For example, there was the time the Redskins got caught selling expired beer at home games.

Or the time the last quarterback to win a Super Bowl in burgundy and gold said there was “something missing” from FedEx Field and “it’s not passionate.”

Or the time the then-current kicker for the Redskins called FedEx Field the worst kicking surface in the league.

Or the time a huge brawl broke out between Redskins and Cowboys fans at FedEx Field.

Or the many times Dan Snyder has removed seats from the stadium despite claims of a hilariously long waiting list, only to have it revealed that the seats are actually just being covered by ads.

But alas, FedEx Field is no longer the laughingstock of the NFL. Not after the powers that be unveiled this pearl of innovation on Wednesday:

FINALLY: a cup for soda that also holds chicken tenders pic.twitter.com/ywyyeI1BPF — Scott Allen (@ScottSAllen) July 12, 2017

Fancy new cups that hold your soft drink and food #Redskins pic.twitter.com/qPYFnjgCkn — Emmanual Benton (@manny_benton) July 12, 2017

Here for the Taste of FedEx Field. They heard your suggestions. One of the end results…The beverage-tender-fry in one. $ TBD pic.twitter.com/JwdgEDKWtY — Breaking Burgundy (@breakburgundy) July 12, 2017

Yes, that is a device that holds both your food and drink. Not like a pedestrian tray, mind you, but a one-handed masterpiece!

What a time to be alive.

Meanwhile, a slew of additional changes are now being implemented at FedEx Field, as compiled by various members of the local media.

Skins will have metal detectors at every FedEx Field gate this season. Previously used hand wands. Expect to move fans thru 3x faster pic.twitter.com/T5z49o68b1 — Scott Allen (@ScottSAllen) July 12, 2017

BREAKING: Every seat at FedEx Field will now have a cup holder — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) July 12, 2017

I am told this is a foot-long Japanese hot dog. I don't have much more information than that pic.twitter.com/n1maPV1YfM — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) July 12, 2017

Gonna need a bigger cup to balance the 128 oz. Ultimate Nachos pic.twitter.com/uk3Bd6w8hl — Scott Allen (@ScottSAllen) July 12, 2017

Also new for 2017: Hog-Chos, with pork rinds instead of chips 🐽 pic.twitter.com/Nxa1gflaXe — Scott Allen (@ScottSAllen) July 12, 2017

At the new DCQ stand (sections 102 and 405) pic.twitter.com/rUhb9xf6sx — Scott Allen (@ScottSAllen) July 12, 2017

👀 Cheetos mac & cheese pic.twitter.com/y9JRgPRoDT — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) July 12, 2017

And this is where my tour ends pic.twitter.com/Aguqy3neOM — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) July 12, 2017

Skins Pit (sections 105 and 126): pit beef and pit turkey sandwiches pic.twitter.com/qByEf8HvB3 — Scott Allen (@ScottSAllen) July 12, 2017

Only remaining question: Does this count as winning on or off the field?

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter