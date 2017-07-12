Conor McGregor’s Suit to Floyd Mayweather: ‘F— You’

WASHINGTON — Conor McGregor has already outmatched the world’s best pound-for-pound fight promoter, Floyd Mayweather, in the buildup to their Aug. 26 boxing match.

It’s the super-fight of the decade, pitting one of the best fighters in mixed martial arts, the UFC’s McGregor (21-3), against the world’s greatest boxer, Floyd Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs).

What McGregor may lack in boxing acumen, he more than made up for in charisma, introducing Mayweather, one of the best smack-talkers in the business, to his own brash personality at their opening press conference in Los Angeles on Monday.

“He’s in a f***ing track suit,” a suited McGregor said, in reference his opponent, causing the onlooking crowd to erupt into laughter. “He can’t even afford a suit anymore!”

About that suit McGregor wore…

While, from afar, it appeared to be a just another finely pressed pinstriped suit, a closer look revealed those stripes actually spelled out the words ‘F— Y-O-U’ in fine print.

Come fight night, the 40-year-old Mayweather will in all likelihood mop the floor with McGregor.

But until then, McGregor still has three more opportunities — with promotional stops scheduled for Toronto, New York and London — to embarrass the boxing legend.

