UVA Football Player Scores Playing Lottery

WASHINGTON — Charles “Chuck” Davis just became the highest paid player on the UVA football team, and no, this isn’t a story about improper benefits.

The 2016 redshirt freshman cornerback, who grew up in Fairfax, Va., and attended Broad Run High School in Ashburn, won the Virginia Lottery on a lucky ticket purchased on a morning coffee run.

The coffee was for his mother, Tiffany, and was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Ashburn. The lucky numbers were 1-3-4-7-9.

“I looked at the numbers on the website after the drawing and said, ‘I… won!’” he recalled. Pre-tax, he is now $100,000 richer.

According to the Virginia Lottery Media Center, Davis had odds of 1 in 278,256 of matching all five numbers.

That’s much longer than the estimated 1 in 3,334 chance of making it to the NFL as a high school student-athlete, and dramatically better than the 1 in 67 odds of making it to the NFL as a Division 1 football player.

This could explain why stories of elite athletes winning the lottery are so few and far between. Now that Davis has conquered the long odds of winning the lottery, it will be easier to focus on the relatively easy odds of making it to the NFL.

