Lorenzo Alexander: Kirk’s ‘Got to Get Paid’

WASHINGTON — It’s already been written hundreds, if not thousands of different ways. But the solution to the Redskins’ quarterback conundrum is simple, Lorenzo Alexander says: Pay Kirk Cousins.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to pay your quarterback,” the Bills linebacker told 106.7 The Fan’s Danny Rouhier. “Kirk’s got to get paid.”

Six days remain until the deadline for the Redskins to sign Cousins to a long-term deal. Six days, and then it’s off to the races for another season. Meet back here when it’s over, only at a far greater cost for a third — and final — franchise tag, or, more than likely, see ya’ later.

“If you don’t pay him, somebody’s going to pay him and that’s the end of the story,” Alexander said. “You can fight and you can say that he’s Top-15, or try to low-ball him, but the proof is in the pudding. Everybody sees it.”

“There ain’t too many other guys,” he said. “You have no other options. Pay him! Whatever that is. You could have paid him a couple years ago and got a deal, but you wanted to hold on. In Kirk’s mind, he was going to win anyways. A fourth-round pick.

“So, either I’m going to hit big and get my $20-$25 million a year, or, let’s say I don’t play as well, I’m going to still get $14-to-$15 [million], because that’s what quarterbacks get in this league, even average ones. It’s a quarterbacks’ market.”

“Even guys that haven’t played in two years, named Mike Glennon,” Rouhier quipped.

“Exactly! You’re going to get paid,” said Alexander. “I would bet on myself as a quarterback every day of the week. Every day of the week.

“Let’s say he doesn’t have the same type of year he had last year — somebody’s still going to pay him a high premium because quarterbacks are hard to find, and he’s proven that you can win with him. He has a great skill set. And he has two other coaches out there that have coached him, so he has leverage. So do you want to lose him? Somebody’s going to get in a bidding war over him.”

