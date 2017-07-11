Former Nationals Pitcher Livan Hernandez Files For Bankruptcy

Ryan Mayer

Former Washington Nationals pitcher Livan Hernandez filed for bankruptcy in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida yesterday according to a report from the Miami Herald. Hernandez, a two-time MLB All-Star, owes up to $1 million to as many as 50 different creditors according to the report. The 42-year-old former pitcher enjoyed a 17-year career in the MLB and is estimated to have earned around $53 million during that time according to his Baseball Reference page. According to the Herald, the paperwork shows Hernandez’s debts are largely IOUs to various businesses.

“Hernandez’s paperwork shows that his debts are mainly consumer-style IOUs to businesses like credit card companies Capital One, Chase and Bank of America. He also owes back taxes to the IRS, according to his papers, and a judgment to a local businessman who lent Hernandez $220,000 in 2013 but hasn’t been paid back.”

Hernandez was the biggest name on the Nationals team that debuted in DC in 2005 with an 81-81 record, finishing 5th in the NL East. Hernandez went 70-72 with a 3.98 ERA over parts of seven seasons with the Expos and then the Nationals. Hernandez finished his career with a 178-177 record and a 4.44 ERA; he last pitched in the bigs in the 2012 season when he appeared in 44 games for the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves.