Max Scherzer Named National League Starter for All-Star Game

WASHINGTON — Nationals ace Max Scherzer will be the starting pitcher for the National League in the 2017 MLB All-Star Game, facing off against Chris Sale of the American League.

The Nats were already going to be well represented at this year’s All-Star Game, sending five players to Miami, but now the same could be said for the starting lineup. Bryce Harper, the NL’s starting right fielder, will bat third; Daniel Murphy, the starting second baseman, will bat fifth; and Ryan Zimmerman, the starting first baseman, is hitting seventh.

NL ASG starting lineup Blackmon 8

Stanton DH

Harper 9

Posey 2

Murphy 4

Arenado 5

Zimmerman 3

Ozuna 7

Cozart 6 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 10, 2017

Scherzer was NL manager Joe Maddon’s preferred choice to start the game, Maddon told reporters Monday, regardless of whether Clayton Kershaw was available to start or not.

Joe Maddon says he would have chosen Scherzer to start All Star Game even if Kershaw was eligible and hadn't pitched Sunday — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 10, 2017

The Nationals, with four players in the starting lineup, have more All-Star Game starters than any other team. The next most prevalent team is the Houston Astros, which has three starters in the AL lineup.

