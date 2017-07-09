Nationals Starter Joe Ross Will Get MRI on Triceps

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals closed out the first half of the season on Sunday, hanging 10 runs on the Atlanta Braves and securing the 52nd win of the season and a 9.5 game lead in the National League East.

But in somewhat routine fashion, another Nationals player will get checked out for an injury; this time it’s starting pitcher Joe Ross.

Skipper Dusty Baker addressed the issue in his post-game press conference with the media, discussing how the injury was discovered and what the next steps will be.

“We saw his velocity was 89-88 mph, and then [Nats pitching coach] Mike [Maddux] saw something and we decided to take Joe out,” Baker explained. “Especially when he walked those two guys in front of Freddie [Freeman], those balls weren’t even close, and usually that’s not Joe.

“I think he has some triceps tenderness and he’s in taking the MRI right now. We don’t know the results yet.”

Ross is on track to pitch his heaviest workload as a professional, with 73.2 innings under his belt. He has had mixed results thus far, raising his ERA from 4.86 to 5.01 at the end of Sunday’s performance.

He is, however, an important part of the Nats rotation, especially after the club traded its two top pitching prospects to the White Sox, last offseason, for Adam Eaton.

On the eve of the All-Star break, results of his MRI will be a matter of high interest for fans, but the media will have limited access to Nats brass. Stay tuned to 106.7 The Fan for the latest in Joe Ross and Washington Nationals news.

