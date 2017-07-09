Kirk Cousins Says He Isn’t Stressing Tag Deadline

WASHINGTON — While Washington Redskins fans watch the countdown to July 17 like a doomsday clock, twice franchise-tagged quarterback Kirk Cousins is taking a much more relaxed approach. At least on the surface.

July 17 is the deadline for long-term negotiations between teams and players with a franchise tag. Those players are fully guaranteed a one-year contract this season regardless of what happens behind closed doors.

What’s at stake is anything past the start of the 2018 league year next March.

Cousins has a chance to surpass Derek Carr’s numbers and become the highest paid quarterback of all time. Anything less and he might play out his one more season and receive a record tag for next season, leave for California in free agency, or possibly dance this dance again with Redskins brass.

As far as he’s concerned, that’s a decision for the Redskins and his agent to make at this point.

“I hired my agent to do his job,” he told News 3, covering his youth football camp in Michigan this weekend. “I’ve got to go play football and throw touchdown passes and help our team win.

“I’ve got plenty to work on there, so I’ll let my agent do his job, I’ll do mine. The good news is that I’m under contract for this season. I’m just taking it in stride and enjoying the summer break. My agent will handle it and we’ll see where we are.”

In other words, Cousins is not interested in tipping his hand at this point or speculating in any way on whether or not a deal will get done.

What has been apparent from the start is that negotiations would go down to the wire. Whether reports of hardening or softening negotiations are true, Cousins and his agent are going to do what’s best for the player, while team president Bruce Allen and his staff will do what’s best for the team.

As far as fans should care, No. 8 will be under center when training camp opens in Richmond.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.