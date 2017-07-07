Nationals’ Michael A. Taylor Leaves Game With Injury

WASHINGTON — Another tough luck moment happened for the Washington Nationals on Thursday night, as center fielder Michael A. Taylor exited the game with what appeared to be an injury in the third inning.

The injury likely occurred after Taylor ran down the first base line, as MASN dugout reporter Dan Kolko said he appeared hesitant:

Michael A. Taylor is out of this game. Goodwin to CF, Raburn to LF. Taylor might've felt something on his groundout. Slow through the bag. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) July 7, 2017

The cruel irony is that the Nationals postponed the start of Thursday’s game a full three hours, in part, because of the impact on players. Players likely showed up early for tonight’s game, put in regular work and then sat for three hours before a decision was made to hold the game tonight.

Rain also disrupted Wednesday’s schedule, meaning Taylor and the Nats had not been on a regular schedule since Tuesday.

It’s possible that the move was precautionary, given the meaning of Thursday’s game, this series in general, and keeping Taylor healthy going into the second half.

But Taylor has been a savior of sorts for this Nats team, and any sort of absence could cause trouble for a team that is already without Trea Turner, Jayson Werth and Adam Eaton, all potential options in center field.

In his absence, the team plugged in Brian Goodwin, who hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. Going into Thursday’s game, Taylor was hitting .280/.323/.515, all well above career highs. He spent extensive time in the minor leagues again this season.

