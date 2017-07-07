Braves TV Crew Accuses Nats of Malfeasance During 3-hour Rain Delay

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals found themselves on the wrong end of some strange happenstance Thursday evening, delaying their home game against the Braves by more than three hours in anticipation of some weather which never came.

The delay was announced at 6:40 p.m., 25 minutes prior to the scheduled 7:05 first pitch. At 9:35, two-and-a-half hours after the originally scheduled first pitch, and 35 minutes still until the actual first pitch, fans were provided with an update:

It is our sincere hope that we will be able to play tonight’s game. The weather system that we have been monitoring is beginning to reach the ballpark and should pass through shortly. It is our hope that once it moves out we will be able to play. Thank you for your patience.

Visiting media members did not hold back their anger as the nightmare unfolded.

They are pulling dry tarp off the field at 9:40 p.m. Seriously, this could not have been handled worse by #Nats officials. Total, epic fail. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienAJC) July 7, 2017

The Braves television announcers, Chip Caray and Joe Simpson, railed particularly hard against the Nationals.

“Well, this is as terrifying a weather front as we have seen in a Major League ballpark in a long, long time,” Caray painted the scene on FOX Sports Southeast. “It is approaching an hour for our rain delay, or our weather delay, here in Washington, D.C. and not a drop of rain has fallen.”

“Both Gio Gonzalez and Mike Foltynewicz, about an hour and 20 minutes ago, came back from their bullpens and went into the clubhouses because we’ve been told, Joe, that weather is approaching Washington,” he said. “It should get here around 9 o’clock tonight. Our game time scheduled to start at 7:05 tonight.”

“This is a travesty. This really is,” Simpson said. “I hope MLB looks into this, because this is a blatant abuse of gamesmanship by the Nationals, in my opinion. As you see, there’s no tarp on the field. There’s the tarp — it’s still got it’s cover on it. It’s not even unrolled in anticipation of any rain that, as you said, is expected to get here not until 9 o’clock, if it gets here.”

“We could have already five or six innings by the time the rain might get here,” he continued. “They’re calling it a weather delay; there’s no anticipation of weather. This is all about the Nationals fearing they might start the game and lose Gio Gonzalez, and then have the game started later, where they’d have to go to their bullpen, which we all know is the worst in baseball. This is a horrible attempt by the Nationals to manipulate this.”

The classic Moisture-Free Rain Delay continues. pic.twitter.com/V9aA1JFAKq — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) July 7, 2017

In complete fairness to the Nationals, strong storms were forecast for the region, though that didn’t stop the ribbing, including some from a random Dallas-Fort Worth meteorologist, and a Braves outfielder.

⚾️ I have no idea what WASH is up to with this late start. Rain 50mi out and slow moving, raises PPD risk? @MLB, how is this kosher? pic.twitter.com/ck4NsGbzNJ — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothWx) July 6, 2017

All I want when the Nats offer an apology on this is to not feign ignorance.

Anyone w/ a radar app knew this was awful WAY before 1st pitch. https://t.co/wJmYaqh9ct — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothWx) July 7, 2017

Do a slip-and-slide game with the boys on the tarp! — José (41-43) (@BravesScorer) July 7, 2017

Can't. The tarp is dry. https://t.co/Nomy7ROZ7x — Ender Inciarte (@enderinciartem) July 7, 2017

As Dan Steinberg detailed, the Nats eventually offered free soda, water and novelty ice cream to fans who stuck it out through the delay, and the game was eventually played, resulting in a 5-2 Braves victory.

"I'm just going around and around" says the 12-year old boy who has already gotten two free ice creams and is in line again — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) July 7, 2017

The Nats made an additional on-the-spot concession, allowing fans who had already exited the ballpark to re-enter after the delay, which went over about how you’d expect on social media. Not helping matters, a mere seven minutes later an announcement was made reminding fans the last Metro train would be departing in 21 minutes.

Is the bullpen running your public relations department as part of some weekday side-hustle? Because that sure ain't the relief we need! — Nathan Lean (@nathanlean) July 7, 2017

WooooooooOOOOW. You need better PR/customer relations people. How do I apply? — Jon (((Wolfsthal))) (@JBWolfsthal) July 7, 2017

Mike Rizzo, the team’s GM and President of Baseball Operations, released the following statement, transcribed below by Barry Svrluga.

Rizzo, con't: "the timing on its arrival kept shifting. We hate when this happens – it’s such a tough spot to be in. … — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) July 7, 2017

Rizzo, part 4: "We know the fans came to see a game, and we hate that we made them wait. We appreciate everyone's patience tonight.n't: " — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) July 7, 2017

A message from the Washington Nationals: pic.twitter.com/xsXOBvTDyJ — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 7, 2017

