Gregg ‘Opie’ Hughes Reportedly Fired by SiriusXM

WASHINGTON — SiriusXM has fired longtime host Gregg ‘Opie’ Hughes, of ‘Opie & Anthony Show’ fame, AllAccess.com has confirmed.

“SIRIUSXM confirms it has terminated its relationship with GREGG ‘OPIE’ HUGHES, host of the ‘OPIE RADIO SHOW’ weekday afternoons on the FACTION TALK channel,” the statement issued to All Access reads. “SIRIUSXM does not publicly discuss internal personnel issues.”

Hughes, 54, has not confirmed the news personally, nor has SiriusXM issued a statement publicly, though Hughes has teased he will share more information on Instagram when it becomes available.

Sorry, but I can honestly say I have no idea exactly what's going on as I tweet this. More when I know.@instagram Live – OpieRadio — opie radio (@OpieRadio) July 6, 2017

Hughes’ reported firing comes three years, nearly to the day, after his longtime co-host, Anthony Cumia, was fired by the company over a racially charged Twitter tirade. Hughe’s termination truncates the end of an era for personality driven talk radio, most prominently popularized by Opie & Anthony, whose legacy stretched more than 20 years, and current SiriusXM host Howard Stern.

Chad Dukes of Washington, D.C. sports radio’s 106.7 The Fan, a former personality talk radio host himself, reacted to the news as it broke live on his on his radio show, ‘Chad Dukes vs. The World.’

“I’m gonna mention this at the top of the show because it’s my show. It doesn’t really have anything to do with the format, but I don’t care,” Dukes said Thursday. “They just fired Opie from SiriusXM satellite radio.”

Dukes: O&A Could Do Radio Together Again

“I listened to Opie & Anthony on this station for over a decade,” he said. “And Howard Stern, Don & Mike, Opie & Anthony and The Sports Junkies is still the greatest radio lineup that I can possibly think of, and we’ll never see another one like it ever again.

“That was the golden age of talk radio and it’ll never be as good, because, societally, we can’t do it any more. I know Jim Norton still works there, but, as a fan, I am bummed because I know how good that show is, was and still could be.”

“Opie — people have said a lot about him, but he was always very good to me,” Dukes continued. “And he was always very nice and accommodating and said nice things about me on the air when he didn’t have to, and came on podcasts that I did, so I’m bummed out about that and I’m bummed out about that whole situation.

“I know, just being from this area and working here for as long as I do, that that format isn’t dead. Like, that format could work on this station tomorrow. Nobody has the balls to do it any more. It’s easier to do [sports radio]. It’s easier for the sales people. It’s easier for all persons included.”

Dukes Rips Cumia Firing: ‘You Hired Him to be Provocative’

“It’s a great job and I like being a part of this team,” he added. “But that’s what talk radio should be, and that’s what I hope one day it can become again, and it deserves to be mentioned here because I know that tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of people in the Washington, D.C. area remember that lineup, remember that station, remember that show, and I wasn’t going to not say anything about it at the beginning of my program.”

Howard Stern, Don & Mike, Opie & Anthony & The Sports Junkies is the greatest lineup in the history of radio & we will never see its equal. — chad dukes (@chaddukes) July 6, 2017

