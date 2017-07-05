Wizards Concept Jerseys Have Fans Drooling

WASHINGTON — These jerseys aren’t real. They are not the new jerseys the Wizards will wear when the NBA switches to Nike jerseys for the 2017-18 season.

But they are pretty slick.

Created by graphic designer Brian Begley of New Jersey, they started making their rounds on social media this week. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, to say the least. In fact, it’s hard to find people who aren’t fond of them.

I would love if the Wizards made these concept jerseys their actual ones https://t.co/9tcMZtFikW — Cameron (@CPTNPhilippines) July 4, 2017

If these make it….definite 💯🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/d0waOLzMv8 — Derrick Jordan (@DJ81) July 4, 2017

These are great. Love the Bullets throwback and the black concept as well. https://t.co/aZsYTzOPb6 — David-Scott (@DavidScottSport) July 4, 2017

So can this be bought? I may cop all 5 fits. Jersey and shorts….😅😍🔥🙏🏿 https://t.co/kBVQfNHnbc — ⚡King Suave⚡ (@SuaveMontana) July 4, 2017

In a very unofficial census, the favorite among the group appears to be the black set, followed closely by the Bullets throwback, which isn’t surprising because there are few things local basketball fans appreciate more than Bullets throwbacks.

Hoop District is the exception. Hoop District is not fond of the black jerseys.

IF we're playing along here the answer is yes, yes, yes, YES, no. pic.twitter.com/DEkwXgeDti — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) July 5, 2017

But otherwise, the reviews have been quite positive.

Hopefully the actual Nike jerseys receive similar adulation.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter