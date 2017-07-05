Warriors Sign Nick Young, Wizards Fans React Appropriately

WASHINGTON — Here we go again.

Wizards fans were upset when the Golden State Warriors signed JaVale McGee last year, then they were even more sad when he (and the Warriors) won the NBA title. After all, why should goofball JaVale McGee win a ring when notoriously good guy and hard worker John Wall is still toiling away in the bowels of mediocrity?

If that news hurt, this won’t feel much better.

Free agent guard Nick Young has agreed to a one-year, $5.2M deal with the Golden State Warriors, agent Mark Bartelstein tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2017

Nick Young, also known as Swaggy P, is going to the Warriors, where he is now overwhelmingly favored to win a championship in about 11 months. Wizards fans reacted about as you’d expect.

Javale McGee and Nick Young boutta win rings with GS, every wizards fan should be sick https://t.co/3IKYkTC3Gm — mookie (@MettaWorldZeke) July 5, 2017

Now Nick Young is going to get a ring in Golden State just like Javale McGee I swear the Warriors are trolling the Wizards lol. — Zac (@DCzWall) July 5, 2017

former wizards nick young and javale mcgee could both have rings by next year and my PG John Wall still stuck at 0. Im gonna throw up. — All Star Harper (@NationalsPls) July 5, 2017

Javale McGee gets an NBA ring and now Nick Young? Where is Blatche? #Wizards — Jarrett Skrobarcek (@Skrobes) July 5, 2017

As someone who had Wizards season tickets in 2011-12, can I get a free ticket to watch Nick Young and JaVale McGee play for a winner? — Kerry Miller (@kerrancejames) July 5, 2017

So if Nick Young wins a ring with Golden State, then how many former Wizards players will have won a championship? I'm losing count. — Erik Swann (@SwannErik) July 5, 2017

Warriors continue to sign former Wizards 2016- JaVale McGee

2017- Nick Young In the future 2018- Andray Blatche

2019- Jan Vesely — The Andrew Rochford (@TSA123WIN) July 5, 2017

So now the Warriors have Nick Young, and JaVale McGee is a free agent. No word yet on if he’ll return to Golden State, but per Adrian Wojnarowski, it’s a possibility.

Free agent JaVale McGee has a meeting set with Clippers today, sources tell ESPN. He's remained engaged with Warriors on return there. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2017

While Wizards fans surely won’t feel great about McGee (possibly) winning another ring with Golden State, perhaps we’ll be treated to a reboot of the Nick & JaVale Show.

No word yet on whether or not Nick Young has warmed up to Warriors fans, or if they like him now. Stay tuned for updates.

I hate 2016 GS fans … They dnt know nothing about basketball — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 11, 2016

