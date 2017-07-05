Warriors Sign Nick Young, Wizards Fans React Appropriately

WASHINGTON — Here we go again.
Wizards fans were upset when the Golden State Warriors signed JaVale McGee last year, then they were even more sad when he (and the Warriors) won the NBA title. After all, why should goofball JaVale McGee win a ring when notoriously good guy and hard worker John Wall is still toiling away in the bowels of mediocrity?
If that news hurt, this won’t feel much better.
Nick Young, also known as Swaggy P, is going to the Warriors, where he is now overwhelmingly favored to win a championship in about 11 months. Wizards fans reacted about as you’d expect.
So now the Warriors have Nick Young, and JaVale McGee is a free agent. No word yet on if he’ll return to Golden State, but per Adrian Wojnarowski, it’s a possibility.
While Wizards fans surely won’t feel great about McGee (possibly) winning another ring with Golden State, perhaps we’ll be treated to a reboot of the Nick & JaVale Show.
No word yet on whether or not Nick Young has warmed up to Warriors fans, or if they like him now. Stay tuned for updates.
