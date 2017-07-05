The Warriors Bench Looks A Lot Like The 2009-10 Wizards’

WASHINGTON — A funny thing has happened to the Golden State Warriors’ bench: It looks a lot like the 2009-10 Wizards’ bench.

Fans of the Wizards/Bullets franchise have long had to stomach players languishing in D.C. only to excel elsewhere later in their careers.

Chris Webber made one All-Star appearance while in Washington, before being traded to Sacramento, where he transformed into a legitimate superstar. Mitch Richmond, who landed in D.C. in that trade with a streak of six straight All-Star appearances, never made another ASG.

And then there was the 2004 Pistons, who united four former Wizards — Darvin Ham, Richard Hamilton, Ben Wallace and Rasheed Wallace — en route to an NBA title. Former Wizard (and Northern Virginia native) Hubert Davis also played three regular season games for that squad.

The latest stomach-churning knot in this tale manifested on Wednesday, when the Warriors added another piece to their championship caliber bench: former Wizards draft pick Nick Young.

It was sickening enough to see Shaqtin’ a Fool regular JaVale McGee raise the Larry O’Brien trophy, but the champs’ latest addition has Wizards fans hunched squarely over the toilet bowl.

If you’re keeping track at home, Shaun Livingston, Nick Young and JaVale McGee — all members of the 2009-10 Washington Wizards — could round out the defending champion Golden State Warriors’ bench.

shaun livingston nick young javale mcgee The Warriors Bench Looks A Lot Like The 2009 10 Wizards

Shaun Livingston, Nick Young and JaVale McGee,
then members of the 2009-10 Wizards. (Photo: Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

What a time to be alive.

