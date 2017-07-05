6 Shot, 1 Stabbed on 4th of July in District

July 5, 2017 1:50 PM

WASHINGTON — Six people have been shot — one who died — and another stabbed overnight in separate incidents around the nation’s capital.

The incidents occurred over a span of about five hours, per police, starting in the waning hours of July Fourth.

In the first, police say a group of eight to 10 children was watching fireworks in Northwest Washington around 11 p.m. Tuesday when one boy was shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

About an hour later, a man was found shot in Southwest Washington. The man, later identified as 46-year-old George Denny Jr., was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One person was stabbed in Northwest Washington around 2:15 a.m.

