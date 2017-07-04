Best Places for Fresh Fruit in Washington, D.C.

By Laura Catherine Hermoza

Finding fresh fruit in any city can be tricky. But D.C.’s central location to surrounding regional farms makes it a little more accessible for vendors and stores to provide the freshest finds. You’ll also discover an abundance of local farmers’ markets that regularly setup shop around the district, bringing forth rural riches to urban hearts. If you want to know where you can get fresh fruit in Washington, D.C. here are five great places to consider.

Mexican Fruits, LLC

1263 4th St. N.E.

Washington, DC 20002

(202) 544-1177

www.mexicanfruitsdc.com

Don’t let the name fool you into thinking you have to travel all the way to Mexico for fresh fruit. Just visit Mexican Fruits, located in the Union Market neighborhood. This family-owned and operated seller of produce and specialty goods has been a favorite go-to market in D.C. since 1999. From all the freshest farm favorites to exotic edibles, you’ll find lush ripe fruit of all varieties any time of year.

FRESHFARM Dupont Circle Market

1500 20th St. N.W.

Washington, DC 20036

(202) 362-8889

www.freshfarm.org/dupont-circle

You’ll find FRESHFARM markets throughout the greater D.C. area, making a local commitment as a producers-only market setup to provide the highest quality fresh produce and other products. Dupont Circle’s own FRESHFARM Market is no exception and even ranks as one of the best in the country. Here you’ll find over 50 farmers offering up the freshest fruits, vegetables and other products, many of which are even certified organic. So if you’re looking for a particular hard-to-find to find favorite fruit of even a diverse range of many specific kinds, a trip here will have you set.

Good Food Markets

2006 Rhode Island Ave. N.E.

Washington, DC 20018

(202) 248-8494

www.goodfoodmarkets.com

They say that great things come in small packages, and that’s definitely true at Good Food Markets. Located in a 1,000-square-foot former carryout restaurant spot, the market may be small but it’s packed with only the freshest produce and other grocery essentials. Good Food Markets is committed to providing quality foods and other goods to urban food desert locations where such products would normally be less accessible or only available at a higher price. In partnering with local growers and distributors the store is able to offer an abundance of fresh fruits and vegetable varieties, bringing a bit of the farm to the city.

Eastern Market

225 7th St. S.E.

Washington, DC 20003

(202) 544-0083

www.easternmarket-dc.org

Eastern Market has long been regarded as one of Capitol Hill’s largest cultural hubs, full of market vendors, artisans, artists and hundreds of other diverse exhibitors. Check out the Farmer’s Line where you’ll find a wide range of fresh fruits and vegetables picked straight from the farm. Most products are locally grown from neighboring counties and states, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. The Farmer’s Line sets up every weekend as well as on Tuesdays at Eastern Market.

Ward 8 Farmers’ Market, Inc.

3200 6th St. S.E.

Washington, DC 20032

www.ward8farmersmarket.com

Ward 8 Farmers’ Market, also known as “W8FM,” is one of the pioneering driving forces behind the initiative to make fresh fruits, vegetables and other healthy foods readily accessible to residents living in and around D.C. It all started out as a grassroots organization in 1998, established by locals in Congress Heights in response to the closing of what was then the only area grocery store. The popularity of the market has since grown and even other venues have followed suit in the quest for providing produce and other healthy foods to the community. In addition to its mission for readily providing healthy food choices at affordable prices, Ward 8 also works to educate the public on methods for leading healthy lifestyles and how to develop a deeper awareness for environmental sustainability.

