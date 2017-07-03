Here’s Marshawn Lynch Getting Kicked Out of a Soccer Game

WASHINGTON — Former Seattle Sounders player Steve Zakuani held a charity event Sunday night in the form of a celebrity soccer match.

Chad Johnson/Ochocinco participated, as did former soccer players Dwayne De Rosario, Eddie Johnson and Brian Ching. However, former Seattle Seahawks (and current Oakland Raiders) running back Marshawn Lynch stole the show.

Enjoy.

.@MoneyLynch GOES FULL BEAST MODE! The former @Seahawks RB runs the ⚽️ into the net and then steals the ref's red card! 😂 #ZakAndFriends pic.twitter.com/d49sYovDnU — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 3, 2017

Yup. Lynch enters the game wearing flip flops to start the second half. He promptly chases the ball to the net, picks it up and runs it in for a very efficient and highly illegal goal, gets ejected, rips the referee’s red card from his hand and throws it, then punts the ball away, losing a flip flop in the process.

He played 31 seconds between the kickoff and the red card.

It was all in good fun, mind you, because it’s always in good fun with Marshawn Lynch. The world is a better place with him back in the NFL.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter