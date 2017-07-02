Porter and Bogdanovic Could Be Very Hard to Keep

WASHINGTON — Brace yourself: Early offseason reports of Otto Porter getting offered a max contract are reportedly coming true as the NBA’s soft-launch to free agency kicks off.

This was the word from NBA insider and D.C. local David Aldridge, who had this to say on the eve of free agency:

Told Wizards' meeting with Otto Porter is over. Does not appear they reached agreement tonight. WAS has repeatedly vowed to match any offer. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 1, 2017

Because Porter is a restricted free agent, the Wizards retain the right to match any offer sheet that he signs. The problem is if a team really values the small forward at a maximum level. Apparently, the Sacramento Kings have made him a tough offer to beat:

Teams will meet w/Otto Porter in D.C. starting tomorrow. Max sheet likely to follow early in week; Wizards would then have 48 hrs to match. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 1, 2017

Nets, Kings among likeliest teams to aggressively court Porter. Wizards have indicated they’ll match any offer sheet up to/including max. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 1, 2017

The Kings will meet with restricted free agent Otto Porter today, I'm told. Wizards expected to match all offers, & he's in pursuit of max. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 2, 2017

Source indicates Otto Porter will sign max offer sheet with SAC if WAS will not match or beat it before he signs. WAS will not beat it. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 2, 2017

NBA insider Chris Haynes followed up, saying that the offer was in the ballpark of four years, $100 million. Porter has not made a decision yet, because he is still expecting offers from his other meetings, including with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Porter is coming off his best year in the NBA, which makes this the perfect time to hit free agency. He averaged 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per games last season, hitting 43.4 percent of shots from beyond the arc, a career high.

Playing with a backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal, however, it’s been hard for Porter to get the recognition–and clutch shots–he deserves in Washington. Playing in Sacramento, Philly or New York might be a step back in terms of surrounding talent (and shots at a championship), but it could allow him to become the face of a franchise.

As soon as Porter settles on an offer, the Wizards have 48 hours to decide whether to match the offer or let Porter celebrate his independence day.

Sacramento has also reportedly courted fellow restricted free agent Bojan Bogdanovic, who was a critical role player for the Wizards last season. But they aren’t alone in their pursuit:

Hawks the most ardent suitors at present for Wizards RFA Bojan Bogdanovic. Will be hard for WAS to match offer sheet if it has 2 max Porter. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 1, 2017

Restricted free-agent sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic receiving serious interest from Sacramento, Denver, Atlanta, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2017

Complicating this rumor mill is that the Wizards had Croatian Bojan Bogdanovic last season. An unrelated Serbian named Bogdan Bogdanovic signed with the Kings already last week. To recap, Bojan ≠ Bogdan.

The Wizards traded for Bojan from the Nets on February 22, 2017. Bogdanovic averaged 12.7 points per game and set the franchise record for free throws in a single game (16) on March 7 vs. the Pheonix Suns.

His fate will likely rest in Porter’s fallout, and whether the team has the funds to keep both. If not, they could end up with neither. Just in case, the team reportedly came to terms with shooting guard Jodie Meeks:

Free agent Jodie Meeks has agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal with the Washington Wizards, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2017

Meeks spent last season in Orlando and averaged 9.1 points per game.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.