National League All-Star Roster Stocked with Nats

WASHINGTON — Major League Baseball announced its National and American League rosters for the All-Star Game on Sunday. Not surprisingly, the Washington Nationals are well represented on the NL squad.

When the teams take the field, Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy will each start for the senior circuit. There’s a chance that if the timing and mandatory rest schedule work out, that either Max Scherzer or Stephen Strasburg could also be on the mound for the first inning.

They could also add Anthony Rendon, who is an option for the last spot on the National League roster:

Anthony Rendon has been selected for @MLB’s Final Vote, so stop what you’re doing and VOTE RENDON. pic.twitter.com/9qgEB113Ws — #VoteRendon (@Nationals) July 2, 2017

That’s pretty impressive, even for a runaway division leader.

This is Zimmerman’s second All-Star appearance and his first since 2009, when he played third base. This is Murphy’s third All-Star appearance, and second in two seasons with the Nats.

This is Harper’s fifth All-Star appearance, and many were hoping that he would return his colossal power back to annual Home Run Derby. In a live interview on ESPN after the Sunday Night Game vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, he quickly put that idea to rest.

“I’m not doing the Derby,” he said flatly. “No chance.”

It remains to be seen if Murphy and Zimmerman, prolific power hitters in their own right, will get an invite to participate.

