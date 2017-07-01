Wizards Offer John Wall Massive ‘Supermax’ Deal

WASHINGTON — If you haven’t been paying attention to the value of NBA contracts recently, prepare to spit out your coffee.

The Wizards have reportedly offered John Wall a four-year, $170 million contact extension.

Yup. You read that correctly. That’s an average of $42.5 million per year for the next four seasons. To put that into context: Steph Curry just agreed to the richest contract in NBA history, a five-year, $201 million pact that will pay him about $40 million per season.

Consider Wall’s current deal, a five-year, $85 million contract he agreed to four years ago. That puts his salary at a relative steal of just $18 million for the 2017-18 season. For reference, Jeff Teague just agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves that will pay him $57 million over three seasons, an average salary of $19 million.

The Wizards point guard has not yet accepted the tremendous raise, and he will reportedly consider the offer over the coming week.

Life Just Got Easier for the Wizards

Wall has been vocal over the past few years about his contract, though it’s only due to unfortunate timing that he’s not making the same amount as some of his top-tier colleagues. He happened to sign his extension shortly before the huge influx of TV money into the league, which is why teammate Bradley Beal is making more than $40 million more over the course of his five-year deal than Wall is.

In addition, teammate Otto Porter is likely about to sign a max contract, which would put his salary higher than Wall’s, as well. That means despite being arguably the second-best player in the Eastern Conference, John Wall would be the third-best paid player on his own team.

On the other hand, if Wall signs the new deal, he’d have the third-richest contract in league history, behind just Steph Curry ($201 million) and Blake Griffin ($172 million).

