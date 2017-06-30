Capitals Re-sign Dmitry Orlov

June 30, 2017 10:56 AM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Dmitry Orlov, Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON — The Capitals have re-signed defenseman Dmitry Orlov to a six-year, $30.6 million contract, general manager Brian MacLellan announced Friday.

Orlov, 25, tallied 33 points (six goals, 27 assists) over 82 games for the Capitals during the 2016-17 season. He posted career highs in assists (27), points (33) and plus/minus (+30).

It was his second straight season playing all 82 games.

The Capitals have been busy securing their own the past few days, also re-signing center Chandler Stephenson and goaltender Pheonix Copley earlier in the week.

Stephenson, 23, played in four games for the Caps last season and has appeared in 13 career games for Washington. He signed a two-way contract ($650,000/$125,000) for the 2017-18 season and a one-way contract ($650,000) for 2018-19 season.

Copley, 25, posted a 26-11-3 record with one shutout, a 2.25 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in 41 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves and Hershey Bears in 2016-17. He signed a two-year, $1.3 million contract, a two-way deal ($650,000/$200,000) for the 2017-18 season and a one-way deal ($650,000) for the 2018-19 season.

Follow 106.7 The Fan on Twitter

More from Chris Lingebach
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen