Capitals Re-sign Dmitry Orlov

WASHINGTON — The Capitals have re-signed defenseman Dmitry Orlov to a six-year, $30.6 million contract, general manager Brian MacLellan announced Friday.

Orlov, 25, tallied 33 points (six goals, 27 assists) over 82 games for the Capitals during the 2016-17 season. He posted career highs in assists (27), points (33) and plus/minus (+30).

It was his second straight season playing all 82 games.

The Capitals have been busy securing their own the past few days, also re-signing center Chandler Stephenson and goaltender Pheonix Copley earlier in the week.

Stephenson, 23, played in four games for the Caps last season and has appeared in 13 career games for Washington. He signed a two-way contract ($650,000/$125,000) for the 2017-18 season and a one-way contract ($650,000) for 2018-19 season.

Copley, 25, posted a 26-11-3 record with one shutout, a 2.25 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in 41 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves and Hershey Bears in 2016-17. He signed a two-year, $1.3 million contract, a two-way deal ($650,000/$200,000) for the 2017-18 season and a one-way deal ($650,000) for the 2018-19 season.

