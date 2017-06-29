Ryan Zimmerman Still Leads All-Star Vote

June 29, 2017 6:27 PM By Brian Tinsman
mlb all star game, Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — According to MLB.com, Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman maintains a slim lead to start for the National League team at this year’s All-Star Game.

Only a few hours remain in the voting, and this is a well-deserved if surprising development for the 32-year-old veteran.

Zimmerman is having a career season, batting .338/.381/.632, all well above or even with career highs. More importantly for the Nats, Zimmerman has played in 71 of the team’s 78 games, which puts him on pace for 148 games, his most since 2009.

That was the season of his only All-Star Game nod.

Also important is his performance in the field, where he looks natural after his mid-career transition from the hot corner at third base. Barring a computer error, Zimmerman will have the unusual distinction of making it to the All-Star game at two different positions.

MLB.com offers a somewhat random map of how different vote getters are polling with voters across the U.S. and Canada. In the NL competition for first base between Zimmerman, the Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo and the Diamondbacks’ Paul Goldschmidt, it’s not surprising that votes center around the East, Midwest and Western cities:

zimmerman asg votes e1498775222917 Ryan Zimmerman Still Leads All Star Vote

Screenshot via MLB.com

It should be noted, however, that not only does Zimmerman do well in Washington, D.C., he also does well in Washington state.

Hopefully, his dominance of places called Washington will allow him to hold on for the starting nod. If you’d like to help those chances before voting ends, click here and vote up to 30 times.

 

