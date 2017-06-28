Trea Turner, Nats Stole So Many Bases, Cubs Catcher Miguel Montero Is Now Jobless

WASHINGTON — Trea Turner’s base-stealing prowess is so elite, it at least partially contributed to a Cubs catcher now being out of work.

The Nationals stole seven bases against right-handed pitcher Jake Arrieta in a 6-1 win over the Cubs on Tuesday. Four of those bases were swiped by Turner, who now leads the Majors with 32 stolen bases, despite missing 11 games for the Nats this season.

Speedster Turner Already In Uncharted Territory

Afterwards, Cubs catcher Miguel Montero called out his pitcher, blaming Arrieta’s prolonged delivery for all the stolen bases.

“It really sucks because the stolen bases go on me,” Montero said. “When you really look at it, the pitcher doesn’t give me any time. It’s just like: ‘Yeah, OK, Miggy can’t throw nobody out.’ Yeah, but my pitchers don’t hold anybody on. It’s tough, because it doesn’t matter how much work I put in.”

Montero, incredibly, has caught exactly one base-runner stealing in 31 attempts this season. He was 1-for-24 prior to Washington running rampant on the Cubs Tuesday evening.

“If I don’t get a chance to throw, that’s the reason why they were running left and right today, because they know he was slow to the plate,” Montero said of Arrieta. “Simple as that. It’s a shame that it’s my fault because I didn’t throw anybody out.”

Nats GM on Anonymous Quotes: ‘Put your name on it or shut up’

Montero calling out his pitcher obviously didn’t sit well with his teammates — or, more accurately put, his former teammates.

“When you point fingers, you’re a selfish player,” Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo told ESPN Chicago Wednesday morning. “We have another catcher that throws everyone out.”

Montero was designated for assignment Wednesday afternoon.

It was an awesome ride. Winning the World Series was simply fantastic. Thank you to my teammates – good luck to everyone of you. — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) June 28, 2017

Trea Turner essentially got a catcher cut. Well, that and the catcher's mouth. https://t.co/k1kvJTnmYb — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) June 28, 2017

In a span of 24 hours, Trea Turner announced his engagement, stole 4 bases & got a guy with a World Series ring fired. I fixed a paper jam. — The D.C. Universe (@dcuniverse) June 28, 2017

