Cubs Owner Tells President Trump Nationals Will ‘Crumble’ In Playoffs

WASHINGTON — The 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs visited President Donald Trump in the White House, ahead of their third game in town for a series against the Nationals, on Wednesday.

The Cubs and Nats split the first two games of the four-game series. Washington’s seven stolen bases in the most recent game, a 6-1 Nats win on Tuesday, prompted Cubs catcher Miguel Montero to spout off about his pitcher, Jake Arrieta’s slow delivery, which led to Montero suddenly being out of work.

The Cubs (39-38) are in second place in the National League Central, while the Nats (46-31) lead the NL East by 8.5 games.

None of these realities kept Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts from gloating to the president about his club’s postseason chances against the Nats.

“How are they doing,” President Trump asked of the Nats.

“They’re looking pretty good,” said one off-camera voice, before Anthony Rizzo added, “If you want to come, it’s right down the street.”

“We’re going to run into these guys in the playoffs,” Ricketts told President Trump. “And you’ll come down and you’ll see them crumble.”

“Probably will,” President Trump said. “You probably will.”

It wasn’t entirely clear whether the president’s “probably will” reply was in response to the Cubs running into the Nats in the playoffs, or Ricketts’ claim that Washington will crumble, though it leads toward the former, which would be ideal.

President Trump hosts the Cubs, talks Nationals, MLB playoffs and makes fun of Chuck Schumer. All in a minute's time. pic.twitter.com/VFWESx82wa — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 28, 2017

Also, this happened.

Great to host Tom Ricketts. Congrats on the World Series. (Should have been the @Astros!) pic.twitter.com/M5FTY59MeJ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 28, 2017

