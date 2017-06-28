Go Inside The Big Brother Season 19 House

Big Brother returns for its 19th season on June 28th at 8/7c on CBS. Julie Chen returns to her hosting duties in what is being called the “Summer of Temptation.” This season’s contestants will be challenged by the possibility of gaining money, power and safety in the game, but every temptation comes with a price.

“Temptation has always been a part of Big Brother but this summer we are testing the Houseguests like never before,” said Executive Producer Rich Meehan. “There are so many different paths the game could take this season depending on what the Houseguests choose to do. With so many unknowns, we are excited to see how it all plays out.”

The newest Big Brother house personifies the season’s theme with elaborate decorations, a massively ornate bathroom and a high-roller “head of the house” master bedroom.

Who will be the last contestant standing and make themselves $500,000 richer in the process? The journey starts June 28th at 8/7c, only on CBS.