In Need of Bullpen Help, Nationals Pursuing K-Rod

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals are reportedly in pursuit of 35-year-old reliever Francisco Rodriguez, released by the Tigers on Friday, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Rodriguez, more affably referred to as K-Rod, ranks fourth all-time in saves — behind only Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman and Lee Smith — with 437 and is the active saves leader in Major League Baseball.

Rodriguez went 2-5 with a 7.82 ERA in 28 relief appearances (25.1 innings pitched), converting seven of 13 save opportunities for the Tigers in 2017. In 2016, K-Rod owned a 3.24 ERA with 44 saves in 49 opportunities.

The right-handed reliever could choose his next big league club as early as Monday, and is expected to sign with the Nationals, Heyman reports. Heyman adds: “Rodriguez will likely be forced to participate in a few minor league games before heading to Washington.”

While K-Rod is clearly no longer performing at the top of his game, the Nationals are in desperate need of bullpen help and faced with few options to improve. The Nats, despite possessing the third-worst bullpen (4.88 ERA) in the National League, still hold the third-best record in baseball (45-30).

