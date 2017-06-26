Metro Fares Go up, Hours and Schedules Change

WASHINGTON — Commuters are finding their trips on Metro a little more expensive this morning.

Changes to fares, schedules and rail system hours went into effect on Sunday. Most bus and rail fares are now 10 to 25 cents more expensive. Trains will also arrive less frequently during rush hour. And some low-ridership bus routes have been discontinued.

The rail system will be open from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday.

On Saturday, the system will open at 7 a.m. and close at 1 a.m. Sunday. It re-opens Sunday at 8 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m.

