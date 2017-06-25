Melo Trimble Isn’t Coming Home to D.C.

WASHINGTON — Days after going unselected in two rounds of the NBA Draft, former Maryland Terrapins point guard Melo Trimble has chosen his first job out of college: with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Like most other rookies, Trimble will have an uphill battle to secure a spot on the Sixers roster. He will compete on the team’s Summer League squad, where he will look to improve upon unfavorable reviews from the NBA Combine several months ago.

Trimble worked out for a number of teams, including the 76ers and Washington Wizards, but any hopes of returning to his city of birth, just miles from College Park, will have to be put on hold.

It’s been that kind of wild ride for Trimble.

After a sensational freshman season at Maryland, Trimble shocked many by foregoing what was expected to be a first-round selection and return to the lead the Terps again. His presence helped recruiting efforts with prospects like Diamond Stone, but did little to improve his game.

After exploring the draft process without an agent, Trimble made the delayed decision to return for his junior year and take one last shot at an NCAA title. In the process, he cemented his legacy as one of the greatest Terps of all time, joining a list of other high-octaine superstars who have seen their stars dim at the professional level.

Now, Trimble will have a summer slate of action with which to prove that he really is underrated.

