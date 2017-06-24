Cabrera Demands Trade From Mets 1 Week Before Bobblehead Night

WASHINGTON — Asdrubal Cabrera played part of one season with the Nationals.

During those 49 games in 2014, Cabrera hit .229 with five home runs. He mostly played second base, as Ian Desmond was the incumbent shortstop, and he was a fine second baseman. However, he always made it perfectly clear he saw himself as a shortstop, not a second baseman,

After the season, Cabrera moved on to the Tampa Bay Rays, where he played shortstop and hit .265 with 15 home runs in 2015, then he traveled north to the New York Mets. He’s played with the Mets the past two seasons, mostly playing shortstop.

Now, the Mets want to move him to second base, and the 31-year-old veteran isn’t thrilled about it, reportedly asking for a trade. Mike Puma of the New York Post has comments from Cabrera saying, “If they don’t have a plan for me, I think it’s time to make a move.”

So Cabrera is asking for a trade from the Mets, which is obviously problematic in itself. But the bigger problem? Well, let’s just have @recordsANDradio take it from here:

the Mets are the gift that keeps on giving https://t.co/srGIup9hLD—

Danny (@recordsANDradio) June 23, 2017

Yes, Saturday, July 1 is Asdrubal Cabrera Bobblehead Night.

Whoops.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter