Markelle Fultz Excited to Play for (Team Name)

WASHINGTON — When the reigning NBA Finals MVP calls you “legend Markelle” in a tweet, you’re having the night of your life.

That’s how first overall NBA draft pick Markelle Fultz, the latest Prince George’s County basketball prodigy, had to feel last night. Perhaps up until he, or his people, put out this post on Instagram:

The (City) and two (team name) mentions should show you just how silly the marketing around major sporting events can be. Not to mention the pleading look in his eyes as he wears two watches and half hugs himself.

The sad part is that Fultz was the best prospect in the draft and knew where he was going with the No. 1 overall pick. The funny part is that some commenters on the post didn’t even care.

It was quickly taken down and replaced with this one, which reads more like genuine excitement instead of a Mad Libs puzzle:

Excited to head to Philadelphia and join the @sixers. @Tissot.us is helping me get started with my sixers watch #ThisIsMyTime #NBADraft A post shared by markellefultz (@markellefultz) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

See, Philadelphia? He really does want to play for you!

The good news for Tissot is that they got way more media attention out of a botched ad than they would have out of a well-executed post. That’s a win-win.

The other funny story to come out of Fultz’s day in the spotlight is that he’s moving to Philly, home of the cheesesteak, and is most excited about their generic, fast food chicken sandwiches.

According to his Player Tribune article, his primary concern with Philly was the availability of a Chick-fil-A crispy chicken sandwich for breakfast:

It’s kind of like my good luck charm. [His trainer] Keith never got back to me about that important question. So I found out for myself. I googled it immediately. Philly does have Chick-fil-A. It has six, actually. Seven if you count the one at the airport. Boston has zero Chick-fil-As, for what it’s worth.

So there you go. On a day when he may have jeopardized his marketing deal with a watch company, he may have secured free crispy chicken breakfast sandwiches for life.

