The Wizards Finally Purchase a G League Team

WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards are finally getting a G League team.

The Wizards acquired the rights to the G League’s 27th team (formerly known as the NBA Development League), which will debut in the 2018-19 season at the Wizards’ new practice facility, currently being built in the District’s Ward 8, the former site of St. Elizabeths Hospital.

Currently, 26 franchises operate G League teams that will be playing in the 2017-18 season.

“The NBA G League has been a great resource for us over the years, both for calling up talent and for allowing young players on our roster to gain more on-court experience,” said Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld. “Having our own team, selecting the front office and coaching staff and being able to implement our system will allow us to further enhance our player and staff development program moving forward.”

The Wizards have called up a total of 17 players, the most notable being Garrett Temple (Reno Bighorns, 2012-13), since the G League’s inception in 2001. Season-tickets memberships for the inaugural season are on sale now and can be secured with a $25-per-seat deposit.

The name of the team has yet to be announced.

