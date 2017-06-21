So Long, Nate: Schmidt Reportedly Heading to Vegas

WASHINGTON — With great assets come great losses, a lesson the Capitals learned the hard way this week.

Nate Schmidt, a 25-year-old defenseman coming off a pair of quality seasons for Washington, has been drafted by the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL expansion draft, per multiple reports.

Hearing that smooth-skating D Nate Schmidt is Vegas-bound… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 21, 2017

The Caps were talking with VKG to try and swing a deal to lay off taking Schmidt but price was deemed too high… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 21, 2017

Schmidt scored eight goals and notched 35 assists in his four seasons with the Capitals, which covered exactly 200 games, including three goals and 14 assists last season. He was a career-high plus-22 on the ice in 2016-17, and he finishes his time in Washington with a net plus-36. He added 172 blocks and 216 hits over his four seasons.

He finished sixth on the Capitals in plus/minus last season — fourth among defensemen.

Washington will now be hard-pressed to fill his role, as Schmidt was expected to take on a workload this coming season.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter