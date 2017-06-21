Max Scherzer Takes No-Hitter Into The Eighth, Nats Lose

June 21, 2017 3:23 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Max Scherzer, miami marlins, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer took a bid for his third-career no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Marlins on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, it was broken up by A.J. Ellis on a fluky infield hit, the start of two-run rally by the Marlins to beat the Nationals 2-1.

Scherzer allowed two hits and one walk in all, and finished his day with 11 strikeouts over eight innings pitched. It was his sixth-straight game throwing 10-plus strikeouts, which ties Pedro Martinez (1997) for a franchise record.

Bummer of an ending to what was otherwise a gem pitched by Scherzer.

