Max Scherzer Takes No-Hitter Into The Eighth, Nats Lose

WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer took a bid for his third-career no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Marlins on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, it was broken up by A.J. Ellis on a fluky infield hit, the start of two-run rally by the Marlins to beat the Nationals 2-1.

This was a brutal way for Max Scherzer to lose a no-hitter. pic.twitter.com/nGEU8iiM5E — SI MLB (@si_mlb) June 21, 2017

Scherzer allowed two hits and one walk in all, and finished his day with 11 strikeouts over eight innings pitched. It was his sixth-straight game throwing 10-plus strikeouts, which ties Pedro Martinez (1997) for a franchise record.

Max Scherzer: 6th straight game w/ 10+ Ks, tying Nationals/Expos franchise record (Pedro Martínez, 1997). Gamecast: https://t.co/8Ojp8D0oE2 pic.twitter.com/3mvctoIx2I — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 21, 2017

Bummer of an ending to what was otherwise a gem pitched by Scherzer.

