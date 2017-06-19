Max Scherzer Has Most Meaningful Father’s Day Yet

WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is known for his fierce preparation and execution of winning results. This is a guy who snarls at the ball before big pitches out on the mound.

For Scherzer and the Nats, November marks the culmination of a season of hard work that could possibly land the Nats in the first World Series in the team’s history.

For Scherzer and his wife, Erica May-Scherzer, November also marks the anticipated birth of their first child, a baby girl. This, according to an announcement on Sunday, and the first Father’s Day with personal ramifications for Max:

Happy Father's Day! 1st child is a baby girl and can't wait to join the club this November! pic.twitter.com/PaAX8AbnFb — Max Scherzer (@Max_Scherzer) June 18, 2017

Doing the math, this means that Baby Scherzer was conceived shortly before pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training in February. With a deep run of postseason baseball in the plan, that’s some impeccable timing for the Scherzers.

Congratulations to the future father, and a lifetime of neckties as presents.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.