Max Scherzer Has Most Meaningful Father’s Day Yet

June 19, 2017 12:00 AM By Brian Tinsman
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is known for his fierce preparation and execution of winning results. This is a guy who snarls at the ball before big pitches out on the mound.

For Scherzer and the Nats, November marks the culmination of a season of hard work that could possibly land the Nats in the first World Series in the team’s history.

For Scherzer and his wife, Erica May-Scherzer, November also marks the anticipated birth of their first child, a baby girl. This, according to an announcement on Sunday, and the first Father’s Day with personal ramifications for Max:

Doing the math, this means that Baby Scherzer was conceived shortly before pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training in February. With a deep run of postseason baseball in the plan, that’s some impeccable timing for the Scherzers.

Congratulations to the future father, and a lifetime of neckties as presents.

 

