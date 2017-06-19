Maryland Sailor Among Those Killed in Collision

HALETHORPE, Md. — The father of a Maryland sailor killed on a U.S. Naval destroyer says he’s coming to grips with a new reality without his best friend and only son.

The Navy identified 24-year-old Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin of Halethorpe, Maryland, as one of the sailors killed when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off the Japanese coast Saturday. The sailors’ bodies were later found inside the wreckage.

Personnel Specialist First Class Xavier Alec Martin from Halethorpe killed after US Naval Destroyer crashed. @MikeWJZ reports. @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/pRVjhVsSTI — Linh Bui WJZ (@LinhBuiWJZ) June 19, 2017

Darrold Martin tells WJZ-TV that his son followed in his footsteps and was quickly rising in the ranks. All he can think of are his son’s final moments. He says his son was trying to call him, but didn’t get through.

He says “It’s very hard, he’s my only child, he’s all I have.”

Follow @CBSDC on Twitter

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)