Mark Wahlberg Directs Impromptu ‘Spice Girls’ Remake

While promoting his new movie, “Transformers: The Last Knight,” Mark Wahlberg stepped behind the camera to direct an impromptu remake of a scene from a ‘Spice Girls’ song.

Standing in front of the steps at London’s St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel London, Wahlberg filmed Kevin McCarthy, and a group of fellow movie reviewers, recreating a dance scene from the Spice Girls’ 1996 pop sensation ‘Wannabe.’

That video, Retweed by Wahlberg to his 3.5 million Twitter followers, has since gone viral.

McCarthy explains the impetus for the impromptu scene in the video above.

After @mark_wahlberg directed our SPICE GIRLS video remake for WANNABE on the actual stairs used in their video. #SpiceBoys pic.twitter.com/k42zoB2j5C — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) June 17, 2017

