Mark Wahlberg Directs Impromptu ‘Spice Girls’ Remake

June 19, 2017 12:31 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: kevin mccarthy, Mark Wahlberg, spice girls

While promoting his new movie, “Transformers: The Last Knight,” Mark Wahlberg stepped behind the camera to direct an impromptu remake of a scene from a ‘Spice Girls’ song.

Standing in front of the steps at London’s St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel London, Wahlberg filmed Kevin McCarthy, and a group of fellow movie reviewers, recreating a dance scene from the Spice Girls’ 1996 pop sensation ‘Wannabe.’

That video, Retweed by Wahlberg to his 3.5 million Twitter followers, has since gone viral.

McCarthy explains the impetus for the impromptu scene in the video above.

