Harper, Rendon: 2 Innings, 2 Very Different Home Runs

WASHINGTON — At time of writing, the Nationals are involved in a wacky game against the Miami Marlins. A 6-0 Nationals lead quickly became a 6-6 tie game, then the Nationals took a 7-6 lead — and it’s just the fifth inning.

But that’s not the story right now. The story is these two remarkably different home runs hit by two remarkably different individuals on the Nationals: Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon.

First up, we have Harper. Harper, 24, is in his sixth major league season. He has 138 career home runs and is one of the most well-known baseball players of the past decade. He is outspoken, provocative and flamboyant, and he is never one to avoid the spotlight.

He hit this absolute rope in the first inning of Monday night’s game.

That ball was as close to a line drive as a home run can get, as noted by Ryan Spaeder.

#Nationals Bryce Harper, 18th home run of the season: Exit velocity – 109.9 mph

Launch angle – 18 degrees

Distance – 399 feet — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) June 19, 2017

The ball was never more than 48 feet of the ground, laser. https://t.co/q045kIjQgn — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) June 19, 2017

Following in Harper’s footsteps is Anthony Rendon. Rendon, 27, is in his fifth MLB season and has 65 career home runs. (It’s crazy to think that Harper is three years younger than Rendon is but has played one more season than Rendon has.)

Rendon is fairly quiet and reserved, he doesn’t make a whole lot of headlines, and even though he had one of the best offensive days in baseball history this season, he has a considerably lower national profile than Harper does.

One inning after Harper’s dart to right field, Rendon sent a ball to the moon. It eventually landed with some flamingos.

Anthony Rendon clobbers a pitch well over the fence in center field for a solo home run, extending the Nationals' lead to 3-0 in the 2nd!!! pic.twitter.com/jp2UYj4mkz — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) June 19, 2017

Anthony Rendon with a moonshot into the Home Run Thingamabob. Could hear the clank 600 feet away up here. #Nats up 3-0. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) June 19, 2017

The personalities of the two players have nothing to do with the style of home runs they hit. But it’s difficult to imagine two home runs being much more different and two teammates being much more different.

Baseball is a funny game.

