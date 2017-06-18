WATCH: Trea Turner Steals Single Game Nats Record

WASHINGTON — Very early in his professional baseball career, it’s fair to make the argument that Trea Turner could be the best on-base wheels that the Washington Nationals have ever had.

On Sunday, he stole four bases, breaking a franchise record that he tied just 10 days ago. In the process, he one-up more accomplished speedsters Nyjer Morgan, Ben Revere and Denard Span.

The mark also ties Montreal Expos center fielder Marquis Grissom, who stole four vs. the San Francisco Giants to set the combined franchise record in 1992.

Here’s a look at every stolen base from the day, including a record breaker that was stolen with such ease that the catcher didn’t even bother to throw the ball:

On the 2017 season Turner remains second in the NL and MLB with 26 stolen bases, trailing only Cincinnati Reds outfielder Billy Hamilton (29).

Turner is now on pace for approximately 73 stolen bases this season, a rate that has increased each month of the season. Turner stole only four bases in April, putting him on pace for 23 on the year. He stole nine in May, increasing his projections to 41 for the season.

As the weather gets warmer, Turner appears to be finding more confident in his spots.

It helps that he’s also stealing his bases in bunches, and that’s not just from Sunday. He is one of just three players in baseball who have stolen at least three bases twice this season (Jonathan Villar, Brewers, and Cameron Maybin Angels).

Turner had his first multi-steal game on May 24. Since then, he has stolen multiple bags in a single game on four occasions, including a number of times that he has singled, stolen second and then third base. This ability to turn singles into triples has helped him set the table for other sluggers in the lineup.

On the downside, Turner currently leads baseball with five times getting caught stealing. But Turner clearly has orders to be more aggressive on the base paths, and the good he has accomplished far outweighs the bad.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.