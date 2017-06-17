Bryce Harper’s Hair: Still a Masterpiece

June 17, 2017 11:03 AM By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper has the most famous hair in D.C. sports. Sure, that’s not much of a claim to fame, but stick with me.

It’s inspired a somewhat cultish attraction — seriously, just Google it — and it’s easy to understand why.

In addition to it being so glorious, Harper seems to love showing it off. His helmet mysteriously falls off just about every time he runs the bases, and he offers up one of his patented hair flips at seemingly every opportunity.

Without further ado, the latest entry into the Bryce Harper Hair Archive:

