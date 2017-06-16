Jim Tomsula is the Coach Interview Fans Deserve

WASHINGTON — The last time Jim Tomsula held an official position in the NFL, he was a one-and-done head coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.

The team was fatally flawed, but he had some of the most inadvertently entertaining interviews of any head coach in the NFL. Now he has brought his talents in Ashburn.

The good news is that Tomsula, in his first media scrum during OTAs, rolled out some of his best material yet. CSN Mid-Atlantic compiled the highlights, including observations on his weight, his players’ weight, and his proud affinity for resembling (?) a Muppet:

You dont want to see the Best of Jim Tomsula from #Redskins minicamp. You need to see the Best of Jim Tomsula from Redskins minicamp. pic.twitter.com/jL5oCNRQ5r — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) June 15, 2017

The good news is that Tomsula is in a position to succeed with the Redskins. The bad news is that the defensive line coach rarely if ever talks to the media. He will be available to the media during OTAs, training camp, and perhaps a handful of times throughout the season.

But this is Tomsula at his best. This is the candid, random, eccentric style that fans deserve in a coaching interview, but one that they will have to savor.

Enjoy his greatest hits from OTAs:

4. He Was Fat and Hairy: “My wife said, ‘Man, you look old and scraggly. Get that off. Her and the daughters. I said, ‘Ok, let me shave that off.’ She said, ‘And by the way, you’ve been fat for 20 years. Lose some weight.’ So I got on a diet and shaved my mustache. I’m not dying my hair though.”

3. He Doesn’t Want Fat Players: “We’re not into fat guys. Don’t want fat guys. Don’t be looking for 380-pound nose [tackles].”

2. He Knows What He Doesn’t Know: “I don’t know everything about anything. I appreciate that [assertion], but I don’t.”

1. He’s Really Jim Tomsula Henson: “I like that [the defensive line is] a different kind of a guy, a different group in there. The O-line is more cerebral. The D-line, you’ve got to be pretty smart for what we’re asking to do. It’s big nuts, y’know? It’s almost like The Muppets in there. I’m a Muppet, so there it is.”

Y’know? No, I don’t know, Jim, but please, please keep talking.

