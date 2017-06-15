WATCH: Wounded Capitol Police Officer Throws First Pitch

WASHINGTON — David Bailey was one of the Capitol Hill Police officers assigned to accompany House Majority Whip Steve Scalise on Wednesday morning to the last practice for Republicans before the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

When domestic terrorist James T. Hodgkinson began firing shots from a semi-automatic rifle at the players on the field, Bailey stepped into the line of fire while others sought cover.

Bailey was wounded in the ensuing gun battle, but performed his duty and helped to neutralize the threat. After a day of medical care, Bailey surprised tens of thousands of fans at Thursday night’s Congressional Baseball Game when he crutched onto the field to throw out the first pitch.

Handing one crutch to a fellow officer, he threw a ball handed to him by MLB executive and long-time New York Yankees manager Joe Torre:

The moment was hailed by many in attendance as “chilling,” “moving” and “touching.”

Injured Capitol Police Officer David Bailey throws out the first pitch. What a moment #CBG17 pic.twitter.com/gaY9dwql86 — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) June 15, 2017

Wounded Capitol Police officer David Bailey throws out the first pitch at the #CongressionalBaseball game – his bravery saved lives ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5TBH0TMpVG — JANICE ROGERS (@JANICEROGERS6) June 15, 2017

