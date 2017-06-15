Kirk Cousins to Join 106.7 The Fan’s ‘Grant & Danny’ Exclusively This Fall

WASHINGTON — Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins returns to 106.7 The Fan this fall for his weekly segment with the ‘Grant & Danny Show’ at 11 each morning following game days.

“Under Center with Kirk Cousins” begins after Washington’s first preseason game, and runs through the end of the season, kicking off with a two-hour special on July 17 (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.) — two days after the deadline for Cousins and the Redskins to come to terms on a long-term deal.

“Our listeners have benefited greatly from the access Kirk provided by joining us weekly over the past two seasons,” said Grant Paulsen. “I’m thrilled he will continue to offer them the behind-the-scenes access they crave. He is a thoughtful and candid guest and he has never refrained from answering any of the questions we loft his way. I’m excited to continue having him contribute to our program.”

Cousins will join 106.7 The Fan exclusively for a lengthy special — hosted by Grant & Danny — to discuss the story behind why he was, or was not, able to come to a long-term agreement with the Redskins. It will be the only interview Cousins gives after the deadline passes.

“Everyone has been talking about Kirk Cousins all offseason, but only 106.7 The Fan is talking TO Kirk Cousins,” said Fan Program Director Chris Kinard. “Kirk brings incredible insight and information to our listeners each week, and we’re excited to expand on our relationship with him this season. His chemistry with Grant and Danny make “Under Center” must-listen-to radio every week.”

Cousins will also join 106.7 The Fan in studio in late August as part of our ‘Redskins Season Preview Special.’

