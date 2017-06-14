Who Is Suspected Shooter James T. Hodgkinson?

The Illinois man who shot a Republican congressman and several other people while they practiced baseball in Alexandria has been identified as 66-year-old James. T. Hodgkinson. He was taken to a nearby hospital Wednesday morning, where he died from his injuries.

The suspect belonged to various anti-Republican groups on Facebook, including one called “Terminate the Republican Party,” according to local publication the Belleville News-Democrat.

Hodgkinson had recently posted a petition to impeach President Donald Trump on his page, along with the statement: “Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co.”

During the 2016 election, he supported and volunteered for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign. Sanders says in a statement: “I am sickened by this despicable act.”

“Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms,” he continued.

Hodgkinson had a ong criminal history. Court records show that his legal trouble started in the 1990s with arrests for resisting police and drunken driving. His most serious problems apparently came in 2006, when he was arrested on a battery charge. Records indicate he has not been involved in any legal cases since 2011.

NBC News: Court records show that James T. Hodgkinson has a criminal history and was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend in 2006. Mugshot pic.twitter.com/F4ldsWXFdj — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 14, 2017

NBC News: James T. Hodgkinson had a valid Illinois firearms license when police were called to him shooting in the woods in March. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 14, 2017

Until recently, he ran a home-inspection business out of his home in Belleville, in the southwestern corner of the state, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, according to Hodgkinson’s Facebook page.

