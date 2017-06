Multiple people were shot, including a congressman, early Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball game practice in Alexandria, according to several reports.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R) from Louisiana was the congressman who was shot.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of E Monroe Street and the suspect is in custody, according to police.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been shot & medevaced; shooting took place at practice for a bipartisan Congressional baseball game pic.twitter.com/2XYGIGnqJB — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017

MORE: Congressman among four people shot at baseball field in Alexandria, Va.; more than 50 shots fired, according to Rep. Mo Brooks pic.twitter.com/OxCfHeIrwx — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017

Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 14, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated.